The SPAC is back: Kodiak Robotics eyeing a merger

(Photo: Kodiak Robotics)

The SPAC is back. Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Ares Acquisition Corp. II is in advanced talks to merge with Kodiak Robotics. Ares is a blank-check firm, led by CEO David Kaplin, that raised $450 million in April 2023 and has said in the past it could pursue a combination in any sector.

The special purpose acquisition company is “a way for a small private company — often with no revenue — to access public markets and investment without going through a cumbersome initial public offering” notes Alan Adler, former FreightWaves Detroit bureau chief.

For Kodiak, more revenue is on the horizon. The company announced in January that it had sold its driverless RoboTrucks to Atlas Energy Solutions and that Atlas had completed the delivery of 100 loads with the Kodiak-equipped vehicles.

The Bloomberg piece estimates the value of the transaction could result in a combined entity of around $2 billion with Ares vying for Kodiak against rival bidders, according to some of the sources. Bloomberg adds, “A transaction hasn’t been finalized and it’s possible terms could change or that the talks collapse.”



