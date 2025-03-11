Trump taps former AV tech company board member for new role at DOT

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has nominated Seval Oz of California as an assistant secretary of transportation in a role created by the administration, according to a posting by the Senate on Monday.

Also on Monday, Sean McMaster, an official at DOT during President Trump’s first term, was nominated to head the Federal Highway Administration.

The White House has not yet specified Oz’s role at DOT, but her professional background suggests she could be responsible for overseeing self-driving vehicle policy at the department.

Oz recently served on the board of directors of MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), an advanced driver-assistance systems software company. When Oz joined MicroVision’s board in 2021, the company touted her as a “global business and marketing leader in mobility, autonomous vehicle technology and intelligent transportation systems.”



