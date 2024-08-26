Project 2025 pushes automated trucks, pumps brakes on EVs

WASHINGTON — If former President Donald Trump wins back the White House in November, The Heritage Foundation hopes he will embrace the organization’s policy playbook, which would reward autonomous trucking while slowing the timeline for electric vehicles (EVs).

Those objectives are outlined in the U.S. Department of Transportation chapter of the 900-page presidential transition “Mandate for Leadership” road map known as Project 2025, published by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

“Despite the department’s tremendous resources, congressional mandates and funding priorities have made it difficult for DOT to focus on the pressing transportation challenges that most directly affect average Americans, such as the high cost of personal automobiles, especially in an era of high inflation; unpredictable and expensive commercial shipping by rail, air, and sea; and infrastructure spending that does not match the types of transportation that most Americans prefer,” the document states.

“Transforming the department to address the varied needs of all Americans more effectively remains a central challenge.”



