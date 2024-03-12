Biden administration rolls out power grid plan for electric trucks

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has selected 12,000 miles of freight-heavy interstates and the country’s largest container ports to begin a 16-year plan to deploy battery-charging and hydrogen-refueling stations for electric trucks.

The four-phase National Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy, unveiled Tuesday, initially targets local and regional “return-to-base” trucking operations, first- and last-mile delivery, and port drayage while gradually accommodating long-haul trucking.

A core objective of the strategy, detailed in a 300-page document developed by the U.S. departments of Energy and Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency, “is to meet freight truck and technology markets where they are today, determine where they are likely to develop next, and set an ambitious pathway that mobilizes actions to achieve decarbonization,” according to the Federal Highway Administration.

In conjunction with the charging strategy, FHWA also announced on Tuesday that it has designated the agency’s National Highway Freight Network (NHFN), along with roadways in several states, as the National EV Freight Corridors network.



