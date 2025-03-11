Kalmar Ottawa unveils third-generation electric terminal tractor

Kalmar Ottawa, a pioneer in terminal tractor manufacturing, announced on Tuesday the launch of its OT2 EV Electric Terminal Tractor. The company will begin sales of the third-generation electric terminal tractor at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s (TMC) 2025 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Nashville, Tennessee, from March 10-13.

This third-generation electric terminal tractor is a significant leap forward in Kalmar Ottawa’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the logistics industry, according to the company. Eric Streich, western regional sales manager at Kalmar, said in an interview with FreightWaves, “The Kalmar Ottawa T2 EV, as we refer to it, is our third-generation electric terminal tractor. We launched our Gen. 1 tractor back in 2018. We’ve gone through a couple of iterations of that, and what we’re really excited about on the T2 EV is that it is 100% designed by Kalmar engineers in Ottawa, Kansas.”

The OT2 EV builds on Kalmar Ottawa’s history of innovation, which began with the introduction of the world’s first terminal tractor in 1959. Kalmar noted in the release, “With over 85,000 units produced — more than all competitors combined — Kalmar Ottawa has built a reputation for delivering reliable, high-performing, purpose-built trucks.”

Third generation streamlines its drivetrain

One of the more significant advancements in the OT2 EV is its streamlined drivetrain design. Streich highlighted this improvement, stating, “I think probably one of the biggest lessons that we learned with this Gen. 3 tractor is that it does not have a transmission. It has a traction motor that goes directly to the rear axle. So there’s a tremendous amount of efficiency that you can pick up with that. And you also have reduced maintenance costs that come with the reduction of that transmission.”



