Kalmar Ottawa unveils third-generation electric terminal tractor

Kalmar Ottawa, a pioneer in terminal tractor manufacturing, announced on Tuesday the launch of its OT2 EV Electric Terminal Tractor. The company will begin sales of the third-generation electric terminal tractor at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s (TMC) 2025 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Nashville, Tennessee, from March 10-13.
This third-generation electric terminal tractor is a significant leap forward in Kalmar Ottawa’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the logistics industry, according to the company. Eric Streich, western regional sales manager at Kalmar, said in an interview with FreightWaves, “The Kalmar Ottawa T2 EV, as we refer to it, is our third-generation electric terminal tractor. We launched our Gen. 1 tractor back in 2018. We’ve gone through a couple of iterations of that, and what we’re really excited about on the T2 EV is that it is 100% designed by Kalmar engineers in Ottawa, Kansas.”
The OT2 EV builds on Kalmar Ottawa’s history of innovation, which began with the introduction of the world’s first terminal tractor in 1959. Kalmar noted in the release, “With over 85,000 units produced — more than all competitors combined — Kalmar Ottawa has built a reputation for delivering reliable, high-performing, purpose-built trucks.”
Third generation streamlines its drivetrain
One of the more significant advancements in the OT2 EV is its streamlined drivetrain design. Streich highlighted this improvement, stating, “I think probably one of the biggest lessons that we learned with this Gen. 3 tractor is that it does not have a transmission. It has a traction motor that goes directly to the rear axle. So there’s a tremendous amount of efficiency that you can pick up with that. And you also have reduced maintenance costs that come with the reduction of that transmission.”
Kalmar notes one of the advantages of EV Terminal Tractors is zero emissions, compared to diesel terminal tractors that produce harmful emissions such as nitrogen oxides, carbon dioxide and other particulate matter.
Driver feedback for the ZEV is also positive. “Operators that have driven our equipment thus far have reported less fatigue at the end of the day because there are no tailpipe emissions that they have to inhale or breathe or smell,” said Streich.
Another benefit for electric terminal tractors is their operations by design involve a limited range versus adjacent applications like on-highway, off-highway and last-mile transportation. “That’s why electrification of terminal tractors makes a lot of sense. They stay close to their hub,” said Streich.
A battery that’s prepared for the weather
A common concern in the EV space is climate and weather, as a battery pack functions best around room temperature. In this, the OT2 EV has undergone rigorous testing to ensure reliability in extreme conditions. The vehicle’s Thermal Management System enables maximum uptime and operational efficiency in temperatures ranging from minus 22 F to 122 F.
“We’ve got a large range that we’ve allowed this tractor to be able to safely operate in. I think that gives us a leg up because it is going to open up this tractor to multiple opportunities depending on where the customer is going to be operating,” said Streich.
Kalmar has also taken a modular approach to battery and charging solutions, offering three different lithium-ion battery capacities and charging solutions up to 150kW with CCS1 connectors for fast charging in under an hour.
Streich also highlighted the extensive Kalmar dealership network, noting over 170 locations in North America alone. The company has invested in comprehensive training programs for its North American dealer network, so that sales and service staff are fully prepared to support the OT2 EV from day one. Additionally, Kalmar has developed a specialized high-voltage training course for customers to enhance the skills and safety of drivers and workers operating electrically powered equipment.
The introduction of the OT2 EV comes at a time when states like California are encouraging zero-emissions adoption. One example the release notes is the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) Program in Southern California, which encourages the adoption of zero-emission solutions.