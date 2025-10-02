Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Postal NewsPostalMag

USPS modernizes post office lobbies with tech upgrades

New app enables customers to manage deliveries

Eric Kulisch
·
A prototype of the retail modernization program, with upgraded services counters and expanded self-service options. (Photo: USPS)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. Postal Service is remodeling lobbies at retail locations with a heavy emphasis on digital tools to make mailing and package services faster, easier and more convenient. It also has launched a new Informed Delivery Mobile app to help customers manage their mail and packages at their own time and location.

The lobby upgrades are part of the Postal Service’s long-range “Delivering for America” transformation plan — dedicated to revamping operations, improving service quality and achieving financial sustainability. The initial phase of retail modernization is scheduled to wrap up around the end of October, and Phase II will bring the modernization of more locations in fiscal year 2026, according to a news release this week.

Lobby upgrades include:

24/7 smart lockers — Customers can have packages delivered directly to a locker via Click-N-Ship and pick up packages at any time of day or night using secure, self-service lockers.

  • Enhanced self-service kiosks — Updated kiosks allow customers to weigh items, print labels, purchase supplies and mail packages — shown to cut lobby wait times by 40%.
  • Rapid Drop mobile app — This mobile application extends self-service convenience to store prepaid shipping labels, find the nearest post office, track packages, subscribe to notifications, shortcut retail label creation and initiate self-service acceptance.
    Digital information displays — Clear, dynamic signage guides customers through services, reducing confusion and helping them complete tasks quickly.
    Streamlined layouts — Open designs improve traffic flow, reduce wait times and make supplies easier to find.
    Government services — More Post Office lobbies now serve as hubs for other federal agencies, enabling customers to handle multiple government tasks — such as passports, fingerprinting and identity proofing — all under one roof.
  • Tracy Raymond, director of retail operations, said community feedback played a large role in the design of the modernized lobbies and the services available.

“Modernizing our retail spaces is about meeting customers where they are today,” said Tracy Raymond, director of retail operations. “People expect speed, clarity and technology-driven convenience — and that’s what our new lobbies deliver, while still offering the trusted, in-person attention that defines the Postal Service.”

The USPS now has 2,600 locations equipped with enhanced self-service kiosks and 700 locations that offer smart lockers. Complete renovations with the full suite of new offerings can be seen in several cities, including Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Los Angeles. They are often coupled with new sorting and delivery centers, according to the agency.

USPS Informed Delivery is a free service that allows customers to digitally preview their incoming letter-size mail and manage package deliveries. Customers can access delivery notifications and manage incoming mail via email and now through the app.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

DHL eCommerce to buy out parcel locker partner in Poland

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com