USPS modernizes post office lobbies with tech upgrades

The U.S. Postal Service is remodeling lobbies at retail locations with a heavy emphasis on digital tools to make mailing and package services faster, easier and more convenient. It also has launched a new Informed Delivery Mobile app to help customers manage their mail and packages at their own time and location.
The lobby upgrades are part of the Postal Service’s long-range “Delivering for America” transformation plan — dedicated to revamping operations, improving service quality and achieving financial sustainability. The initial phase of retail modernization is scheduled to wrap up around the end of October, and Phase II will bring the modernization of more locations in fiscal year 2026, according to a news release this week.
Lobby upgrades include:
24/7 smart lockers — Customers can have packages delivered directly to a locker via Click-N-Ship and pick up packages at any time of day or night using secure, self-service lockers.
- Enhanced self-service kiosks — Updated kiosks allow customers to weigh items, print labels, purchase supplies and mail packages — shown to cut lobby wait times by 40%.
- Rapid Drop mobile app — This mobile application extends self-service convenience to store prepaid shipping labels, find the nearest post office, track packages, subscribe to notifications, shortcut retail label creation and initiate self-service acceptance.
Digital information displays — Clear, dynamic signage guides customers through services, reducing confusion and helping them complete tasks quickly.
Streamlined layouts — Open designs improve traffic flow, reduce wait times and make supplies easier to find.
Government services — More Post Office lobbies now serve as hubs for other federal agencies, enabling customers to handle multiple government tasks — such as passports, fingerprinting and identity proofing — all under one roof.
- Tracy Raymond, director of retail operations, said community feedback played a large role in the design of the modernized lobbies and the services available.
“Modernizing our retail spaces is about meeting customers where they are today,” said Tracy Raymond, director of retail operations. “People expect speed, clarity and technology-driven convenience — and that’s what our new lobbies deliver, while still offering the trusted, in-person attention that defines the Postal Service.”
The USPS now has 2,600 locations equipped with enhanced self-service kiosks and 700 locations that offer smart lockers. Complete renovations with the full suite of new offerings can be seen in several cities, including Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Los Angeles. They are often coupled with new sorting and delivery centers, according to the agency.
USPS Informed Delivery is a free service that allows customers to digitally preview their incoming letter-size mail and manage package deliveries. Customers can access delivery notifications and manage incoming mail via email and now through the app.
