USPS modernizes post office lobbies with tech upgrades

The U.S. Postal Service is remodeling lobbies at retail locations with a heavy emphasis on digital tools to make mailing and package services faster, easier and more convenient. It also has launched a new Informed Delivery Mobile app to help customers manage their mail and packages at their own time and location.

The lobby upgrades are part of the Postal Service’s long-range “Delivering for America” transformation plan — dedicated to revamping operations, improving service quality and achieving financial sustainability. The initial phase of retail modernization is scheduled to wrap up around the end of October, and Phase II will bring the modernization of more locations in fiscal year 2026, according to a news release this week.

Lobby upgrades include:

24/7 smart lockers — Customers can have packages delivered directly to a locker via Click-N-Ship and pick up packages at any time of day or night using secure, self-service lockers.