DHL eCommerce to buy out parcel locker partner in Poland

DHL eCommerce plans to acquire 100% of APM Solutions, the joint venture it started in Poland with Alibaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao, in 2023 to create an extensive parcel locker network, company CEO Pablo Ciano said in a LinkedIn post last week.

With full ownership, DHL eCommerce will accelerate the roll out of its branded parcel lockers, targeting 10,000 units in Poland by the end of 2026, he said. APM Solutions currently has more than 6,000 parcel lockers, according to its website.

“This transaction is a milestone in expanding the logistics ecosystem in Poland, giving merchants and consumers more choice, convenience, and flexibility in how they send and receive parcels,” Ciano said.

Poland is one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in Europe. DHL eCommerce is complementing its door delivery options with more options in a country where up to 40% of consumers prefer to have shipments delivered to a parcel vending machine.