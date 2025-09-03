InPost partners with Bloq.it to install 20K parcel lockers

InPost S.A., a fast-growing parcel delivery company based in Poland, has signed a commercial agreement to deploy more than 20,000 Bloq.it smart locker units across Europe and made a small investment in the startup company.

Lisbon, Portugal-based Bloq.it, which is pushing to increase adoption of unattended delivery units in Europe, announced the transaction on Monday.

InPost joins DHL eCommerce; Vinted Go, the logistics arm of online marketplace Vinted; Poste Italiane; and GLS, as Bloq.it customers.

Bloq.it said it installed the first NEXT lockers for InPost in France and the United Kingdom during July, and expects to expand to Italy, Portugal and Spain before the end of the year. Over the next five years, the rollout will accelerate across InPost’s key European markets.