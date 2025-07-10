Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Polish parcel powerhouse InPost buys Spanish delivery provider

Deal expands delivery network in Spain and Portugal

Eric Kulisch
·
An InPost e-commerce delivery van is seen driving in Krakow, Poland, on Sept. 29, 2024. (Photo: Shutterstock/alexgo.photography)

Key Takeaways:

  • InPost, a Polish delivery firm, acquired Spanish logistics provider Sending, expanding its Iberian Peninsula presence.
  • The acquisition adds Sending's 24-hour delivery service and 155 logistics centers to InPost's existing network.
  • This acquisition is part of InPost's broader European expansion strategy, following a similar acquisition in the UK.
  • InPost aims to further strengthen its position in the Iberian market by adding 1,000 more parcel lockers by year's end.
InPost, a fast-growing express delivery firm based in Poland, has acquired Spanish courier and fulfillment provider Sending, the company announced Wednesday. The deal, part of a broader European push, expands its logistics network and product offering on the Iberian Peninsula.

Sending provides 24-hour door-to-door delivery service, which will complement InPost’s network of 3,000 parcel vending machines and more than 9,000 pick up and drop off points in Spain and Portugal. InPost will also add 155 logistics centers to its network, bringing the total number of facilities in Spain to 170. Sending also serves Andorra, Gibraltar, the Canary Islands and the Azores, and also provides transport services to Spain and Portugal from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. InPost also operates in Luxembourg.

InPost says it has the second-largest parcel locker network in the Iberian Peninsula, with plans to add another 1,000 units by the end of the year. 

“We are consistently implementing our expansion strategy across Europe – both through organic growth and the acquisition of attractive companies in key markets. This strategic step, like our recent acquisitions in the UK, will not only expand our reach but also accelerate the development of innovative out-of-home delivery solutions,” said Rafał Brzoska , founder and CEO of InPost Group.

InPost earlier this year acquired Yodel for $144 million, making it the third-largest independent parcel operator in the UK. 

Terms of the Sending deal were not disclosed.

