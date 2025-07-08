US parcel market to grow 36% by 2030, Pitney Bowes says

Revenue growth for U.S. parcel shipping lagged volumes last year as an influx of new last-mile delivery companies put downward pressure on prices in a market that is expected to grow 36% by 2030, according to an annual industry report from Pitney Bowes.

Smaller carriers are increasingly taking market share from legacy carriers FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service, but their biggest threat is Amazon. The retailer’s logistics operation handled 6.3 billion parcels in 2024, up 7.3% year over year, and is expected to overtake the Postal Service by 2028, Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) said in its recent Parcel Shipping Index.

The provider of mail and parcel shipping services, technology and equipment said U.S. parcel volume increased 3.4% to 22.4 billion shipments last year and estimated it will grow 5% per year to $30.5 billion in 2030. Revenue, however, grew 2.7% last year to $203.2 billion.

Carriers are increasingly offering competitive pricing to attract customers, leading to lower revenue. Carrier revenue per parcel ticked down to $9.09 down from $9.10 in 2023, according to Pitney Bowes. Independent couriers gaining market traction in recent years include OnTrac, Better Trucks, Jitsu, Veho, SpeedX, Speedy Delivery and UniUni. Many of them are startups or provide regional service with lower overhead than national carriers. The U.S. Postal Service’s new lost-cost shipping option, Ground Advantage, has also contributed to the pricing pressure.