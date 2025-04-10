FedEx, UPS lose parcel market share to big retailers, smaller couriers

Americans are shipping more parcels than ever, but traditional parcel carriers FedEx and UPS are losing market share to private fleets operated by online retailers and regional couriers, many of which have sprouted in recent years to meet e-commerce demand for last-mile delivery.

That’s the conclusion of a report on Thursday from ShipMatrix Inc., a parcel management, consulting and analytics firm with a strong history assessing industry trends.

In 2024, parcel volumes reached an all-time high of 23.8 billion, up 4% from the prior year and 50% since 2019. Parcel delivery revenues grew 4.1% to $188 billion, with an average revenue of $8 per parcel.

ShipMatrix estimates U.S. parcel volume will grow at a compound annual rate of 4% over the next three years to 26.8 billion in 2027. “However, most of that growth will be handled by private networks of Amazon, Walmart and other retailers, resulting in a flat to negative growth for UPS, FedEx and USPS,” the report said.