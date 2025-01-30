UPS slashing Amazon volume by 50% in push for profitability

UPS said it will cut the volumes it handles for Amazon by 50% going into the second half of 2026 as part of a plan to improve profitability at the parcel carrier.

The news was announced during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release and call with analysts Thursday before the market opened.

E-commerce giant Amazon accounted for 11.8% of revenue at UPS in 2024, but “looking ahead, we project this business, if we take no action, will drive diminishing returns,” CEO Carol Tomé said during the call with analysts. “Amazon is our largest customer but not our most profitable.”

After the announcement about Amazon, UPS stock fell by as much as 15% by noon.



