FedEx says economic uncertainty slowing parcel and freight demand

FedEx Corp. shares fell more than 5% in aftermarket trading Thursday after the integrated parcel giant reduced its full-year guidance for the third consecutive quarter because of intensifying macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainty in the U.S. industrial economy, which are crimping higher margin B2B shipping services.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) said it expects revenue to be flat to slightly down year over year from the previous outlook of flat revenue. The estimated range of earnings per share, excluding certain costs, is $18 to $18.60 compared to the prior forecast of $19 to $20 per share.

A primary area of uncertainty that could impact FedEx’s bottom line is the rapid escalation of tariffs and tariff threats from the United States, which is inviting retaliation and worries of diminished consumer demand because of higher prices.

During the fiscal year third quarter ended Feb. 28, FedEx increased revenue 1.9% to $22.2 billion and delivered adjusted operating income of $1.5 billion, up 11% year over year, despite a compressed peak shipping season and severe weather events, including wildfires and winter storms, in North America. It was the first time revenue has increased so far since the start of the fiscal year in June.



