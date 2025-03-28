New UPS tool helps online shoppers calculate import fees before buying

UPS this week said it has incorporated a landed cost calculator to its shipping technology that e-commerce merchants can integrate into their online stores so customers see the import duties, taxes and fees upfront at checkout.

The new tool, UPS Global Checkout, aims to prevent consumers from being surprised by unpaid import fees collected upon delivery, which can sour the shopping experience and potentially cause a loss in brand loyalty. Global Checkout uses AI to assess items in the shopping cart and calculate the correct import duty, shipping and handling fees, and taxes at time of purchase.

Software applications that automatically calculate import fees before consumers complete cross-border orders have been around for about 15 years. Many companies, including Passport Shipping, Avalara and Zonos, provide retailers duty-cost calculators for their websites to provide import fee transparency during the checkout process. FedEx and DHL Express also offer similar capabilities, but UPS (NYSE: UPS) claims it is the only global logistics integrator to offer a guaranteed landed cost tool embedded in its parcel booking platform.

Online sellers that use the UPS Worldship system to process packages for pickup and delivery will soon be able to add UPS Global Checkout to the payment section of their storefront with the help of a middleware interface. The tool is available in 43 origin countries for deliveries to more than 200 destinations worldwide.



