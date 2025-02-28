Postal Service to adjust delivery standards for network efficiency

The U.S. Postal Service will soon end afternoon collections at a large swath of the nation’s post offices, adding another day to delivery times for some outgoing mail and packages as part of a multi-year transformation aimed at reducing inefficiency and financial losses.

Some outgoing first-class mail will be delayed while still holding to the five-day expected service range, the independent agency acknowledged in an announcement Wednesday. Periodicals, marketing flyers and bound printed material will move faster as they get raised to First-Class standards in the effort to create a more integrated network.

The new standards, which will be implemented in two phases beginning April 1, are designed to facilitate operational initiatives pushed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Under the plan to optimize regional transportation, the Postal Service is reducing the number of truck trips and mail collections at most postal facilities farther than 50 miles from a processing plant to eliminate inefficient truck runs. It is also creating a nationwide network of regional processing distribution centers and local processing centers that consolidate and reduce transportation lanes among facilities.

The Postal Service estimates the two initiatives will improve productivity and save at least $3.6 billion per year once fully implemented, or $36 billion over 10 years, from transportation, mail processing and real estate cost reductions.



