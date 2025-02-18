DeJoy announces plan to step down as Postal Service chief

The U.S. Postal Service will soon begin searching for a successor to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after he informed the agency’s board of governors on Monday that he intends to step down from the post in the near future.

“While there remains much critical work to be done to ensure that the Postal Service can be financially viable as we continue to serve the nation in our essential public service mission, I have decided it is time to start the process of identifying my successor and of preparing the Postal Service for this change. The major initiatives we are currently endeavoring are multi-year programs and it is important to have leadership in place whose tenure will span this future period,” DeJoy said in a statement released Tuesday. “After four and half years leading one of America’s greatest public institutions through dramatic change during unusual times, it is time for me to start thinking about the next phase of my life, while also ensuring that the Postal Service is fully prepared for the future.”

He did not announce a deadline for his departure.

DeJoy was appointed to lead the Postal Service in the spring of 2020 with a mandate to address operational inefficiencies and a financial crisis stemming from years of underinvestment and a regulatory business model that limited innovation. Under his leadership, officials at the Postal Service quickly developed a new management structure and 10-year transformation plan to put the quasipublic agency on a path toward financial sustainability and improved service delivery.



