FedEx introduces no-box, no-label returns 

Online retailers can make it easier for customers to return unwanted merchandise through a new program from FedEx that doesn’t require a label or box.

The service represents the latest response to shoppers’ expectations for flexible, convenient returns options as e-commerce continues to grow, and to UPS, which introduced a frictionless returns capability a year ago with the acquisition of Happy Returns.

The latest survey data shows return policies significantly influence shopping decisions. UPS (NYSE: UPS) and the National Retail Federation in December estimated that the total value of returns in 2024 was $890 billion. Retailers estimated that 16.9% of their annual sales would be returned.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) on Tuesday said FedEx Easy Returns allows e-commerce merchants to offer customers a hassle-free, low-cost returns solution, starting this summer with about 3,000 drop-off locations at FedEx Office and Kohl’s stores locations.



