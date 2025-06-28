DHL Express Canada reinstates service after workers ratify labor deal

DHL Express has restored all services in Canada and will resume full operations Monday after union workers represented by Unifor ratified a new four-year contract, the company announced Saturday.

Approval of the collective bargaining agreement ends a strike/lockout that lasted nearly three weeks and forced the company to halt parcel deliveries on June 20. Unifor said the agreement, which covers more than 2,100 truck and van drivers, warehouse pickers and clerical workers, was ratified by 72% of the membership.

Negotiators for both parties reached a tentative contract agreement on Wednesday.

“DHL Express Canada has worked diligently and in good faith with Unifor’s bargaining committee to reach a fair deal and ensure a prompt return to service. . . We are excited to resume our operations and welcome back all our team members. Together, we’ll prioritize delivering the highest quality service to our customers,” DHL Express Canada said in a statement.