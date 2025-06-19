DHL Express prepares to open $140M cargo facility at Lyons airport

DHL Express is moving this summer into a $140 million facility at Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport with five times the parcel processing capacity of the current building and the designation as the first in France to handle both time definite and day definite international shipments.

The 261,500-square foot gateway has triple the amount of operating space than the current terminal and will be able to sort up to 17,500 pieces per hour compared to 3,500 pieces, DHL announced this week. High-tech equipment to facilitate processing and reduce operator handling will save an hour in parcel processing time. There are 48 loading docks, up from 15 in the current location, and 79 van parking spots. The expanded gateway is DHL Express’s second largest investment in France, only topped by the $200 million to expand the air hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in 2021.

The transition to the new facility will be completed in mid-August, spokesman Dirk Heinrichs said in an email message.

In a first for a DHL parcel center in France, the gateway will handle less-urgent day definite cross-border shipments to nine countries in Europe via air and road connections alongside express deliveries.



