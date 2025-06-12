DHL steps up Middle East expansion with $570M in planned investments

Global logistics and parcel powerhouse DHL Group will invest more than $571 million on infrastructure, vehicles and product offerings in Gulf Arab states through 2030 , pushing for more business in a region experiencing significant trade growth, the company announced Wednesday.

DHL Group, based in Bonn, Germany, said the investment, which aims to increase capacity and network efficiency, spans its express delivery, freight forwarding, contract logistics and e-commerce units in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

DHL Express will invest in hub and local facilities, as well as enhance airfreight service to improve service efficiency and delivery speed in the Gulf countries. DHL Global Forwarding plans to add diesel and electric trucks, open more offices and pursue joint ventures, such as the recent partnership with Etihad Rail to enhance cross-border cargo connectivity. DHL Supply Chain will expand warehousing, upgrade equipment and integrate advanced technology to improve operations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Some of DHL’s investment in the region began in 2024. And, earlier this year, DHL eCommerce acquired a minority stake in Saudi Arabian parcel carrier Ajex Logistics Services, giving it a foothold in the fast-growing, last-mile delivery sector there.



