DHL eCommerce to merge with UK courier Evri

Global parcel logistics powerhouse DHL announced Wednesday it is taking a significant minority stake in Evri, a large dedicated parcel delivery company in the United Kingdom, and will merge its e-commerce division with the company.

The deal combines Evri’s specialty courier capabilities with the scale of DHL eCommerce’s U.K. and international networks, and brings Evri into the business letter market for the first time. The companies touted their ability to provide small and medium enterprises with a one-stop-shop capability for mail, lightweight, large, high-value, B2B, international delivery and fulfillment services.

The integrated operations will deliver more than 1 billion parcels and over 1 billion business letters annually, according to a joint news release.

E-commerce is one of several sectors DHL Group has targeted for investment because of their high-growth potential. Earlier this year, it gained a stake in Ajex Logistics Services, a parcel carrier in Saudi Arabia.



