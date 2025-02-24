DHL e-Commerce expands operations to Saudi Arabia

DHL’s e-commerce logistics business will acquire a minority interest in the Saudi Arabian parcel carrier Ajex Logistics Services, the companies announced on Monday.

The transaction enables DHL e-Commerce, which provides international and domestic shipping services for merchants with lightweight parcels in select European and Asia countries, as well as the United States, to enter the rapidly growing Saudi Arabian e-commerce parcel market.

Ajex Logistics Services has developed an extensive distribution network in Saudi Arabia and Persian Gulf countries since it began operations in 2021. It boasts 1,500 employees, more than 50 facilities and a fleet of more than 900 vehicles. Linking up with DHL gives the parcel carrier expertise in international shipping and a global network as demand for cross-border e-commerce grows.

Saudi Arabia’s young population – 63% of its people are under 30 and digital natives – and projected annual retail growth of 4.6% through 2027 are markers for sustained e-commerce growth, according to Ajex.



