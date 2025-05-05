Analyst: Amazon’s $4B rural delivery investment aimed at slowing Walmart

Amazon’s plan to invest more than $4 billion by the end of 2026 to expand its rural parcel delivery network and enable faster delivery to small towns across the United States is a preemptive move against Walmart, according to a leading parcel analyst.

“They are doing this in response to Walmart. Walmart is catching up with them [in e-commerce] and building its own network of delivery drivers using the Uber and Lyft concept of independent gig drivers” who use an app to accept packages, said Satish Jindel, founder and president of ShipMatrix, a parcel management, consulting and analytics firm, in a phone interview.

Amazon and Walmart in recent years have become significant rivals to FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service in the parcel shipping sector. Amazon, Walmart and other retailers will capture most of the growth in the domestic parcel market, according to a recent ShipMatrix report.

Walmart’s ability to fulfill orders from its stores and clubs has been a key driver of its e-commerce growth, CEO Doug McMillon said during an investor town hall last month. The retailer’s coverage of U.S. households with same-day delivery has grown by 22% during the past two years. The company can now provide same-day delivery to 93% of U.S. residences, up from 76% of households two years ago, he said.



