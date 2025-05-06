FedEx converts parcel freighter to heavy cargo operation

FedEx has redeployed another large freighter from its overnight parcel network to its daytime operation focused on deferred cargo as it pursues more business from freight forwarders.

The integrated parcel logistics company last week announced that it has added a nonstop flight between Liège, Belgium, and its global hub in Memphis, Tennessee, utilizing a Boeing 777 freighter aircraft. The new flight increases frequency on the route from five to eight times per week.

The 777’s redeployment is part of a broader transformation of the air network that is designed to eliminate excess capacity amid a slowdown in parcel volumes, as well as reduce costs and improve customer service. A key part of the color-coded strategy involves segregating the fleet by product categories and demand requirements.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) transferred the widebody aircraft from its Purple network, which operates at night moving express parcels, to its daytime Orange network geared toward premium international air cargo such as pharmaceuticals and automotive parts, spokesman Jonathan Lyons said.



