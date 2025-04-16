FedEx begins its first direct Singapore-US air cargo service

FedEx Corp. has introduced its first direct flight from Singapore to its regional hub in Anchorage, Alaska. The first direct connection for FedEx from Singapore to the United States is tailored to support shippers of heavier, palletized cargo rather than its express parcel network.

The integrated logistics provider said Tuesday it will operate the route six times per week with a Boeing 777 freighter jet from Changi Airport to Anchorage, a major connection point for daily services to cities in the Lower 48. The aerospace, health care, industrial, high-tech and semiconductor industries are expected to be primary users of the new service.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) said it will operate a backhaul flight from Anchorage to Singapore once a week, with plans to expand frequency to five flights per week in the summer.

The flight improves transit times, allowing shipments picked up in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand on Saturday to arrive in the U.S. a day earlier, on Monday. Businesses shipping from across this dynamic region will enjoy enhanced connectivity when importing and exporting to the U.S.