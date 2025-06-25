DHL Express Canada, striking workers tentatively agree on labor deal

DHL Express Canada and striking workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, according to the Unifor union, raising stakeholder hopes the national courier will soon be able to resume operations.

Unifor, which represents more than 2,100 DHL Express truck and van drivers, warehouse pickers and clerical workers in Canada, said details of the deal will not be disclosed until it is finalized. A ratification meeting for members will take place in the next few days, it said.

Unifor will maintain picket lines until the deal is ratified, said spokeswoman Jenny Yu.

DHL Express Canada locked out workers on June 8 and the union immediately reciprocated with a strike action. DHL Express was able to operate for about 10 days by using replacement workers, but was forced to suspend operations on June 20 when new legislation banning the use of strikebreakers took effect. The company was unsuccessful in getting the Canadian government to issue an exemption for the continued use of replacement workers.