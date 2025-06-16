DHL Express Canada to suspend parcel operations amid labor deadlock

DHL Express will stop accepting shipments headed to Canada and for export at 9 p.m. on Tuesday as its Canadian subsidiary prepares to suspend operations Friday amid an escalating labor dispute.

DHL Express Canada brought in replacement workers after locking out 2,100 independent drivers, warehouse pickers and other members of the Unifor trade union on June 8 in response to stalled talks on a new collective bargaining agreement. The union had threatened to go on strike without a new contract. The parcel courier at the time warned customers to expect shipping delays of two to three days.

Legislation prohibiting the use of replacement workers, scheduled to take effect June 20, forced DHL’s hand. Under the new law, employers face financial penalties for using replacement workers during a labor dispute.

In a Monday notice on its website, DHL Express Canada said an indefinite shipment embargo will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday and that all operations will be suspended at midnight Friday.



