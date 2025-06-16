Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


DHL Express Canada to suspend parcel operations amid labor deadlock

New law makes it illegal for company to use replacement workers

Eric Kulisch
·
A DHL Express Canada van makes deliveries in Toronto on July 16, 2024. (Photo: Shutterstock/sockagphoto)

DHL Express will stop accepting shipments headed to Canada and for export at 9 p.m. on Tuesday as its Canadian subsidiary prepares to suspend operations Friday amid an escalating labor dispute.

DHL Express Canada brought in replacement workers after locking out 2,100 independent drivers, warehouse pickers and other members of the Unifor trade union on June 8 in response to stalled talks on a new collective bargaining agreement. The union had threatened to go on strike without a new contract. The parcel courier at the time warned customers to expect shipping delays of two to three days. 

Legislation prohibiting the use of replacement workers, scheduled to take effect June 20, forced DHL’s hand. Under the new law, employers face financial penalties for using replacement workers during a labor dispute. 

In a Monday notice on its website, DHL Express Canada said an indefinite shipment embargo will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday and that all operations will be suspended at midnight Friday.


“Due to the recent implementation of new labor legislation in Canada, DHL Express is not able to deploy replacement workers or other necessary contingency measures to mitigate the impact of labor action and maintain its high standard of service quality,” the company said.

“DHL Express will continue to engage constructively and in good faith with Unifor over a new collective agreement that provides fair compensation to team members while ensuring a sustainable, long-term foundation for the company’s operations in Canada. DHL’s priority is to reactivate normal service to and from Canada as soon as possible,” the statement read.

DHL Express Canada workers represented by Unifor remain off the job a week after the company locked them out of facilities in an ongoing contract dispute. (Photo: Unifor)

DHL Express Canada and Unifor, which represents a large portion of the company’s workforce, have negotiated for nearly a year to renew the current labor agreement.

DHL offered a 15% wage increase over five years, with a 5% increase in the first year of the contract, new premiums for certain job classifications, increased pension match and benefits, and increased union representation rights. It also seeks to revise the compensation model for owner-operators in response to changing market conditions. It says drivers would still receive highly competitive compensation and increased reimbursement for vehicles.


“While we are committed to fair compensation for our employees, our position is that UNIFOR’s demands – a 22% salary increase for hourly employees, as well as a 42% salary increase for owner operators – do not reflect the current economic landscape and would jeopardize our operational viability,” DHL Express Canada said in a separate statement.

The union says DHL is demanding concessions that would negatively impact pay and working conditions for DHL members, including independent drivers. It objects to a new driver pay system that would not compensate drivers within 62 miles of a package facility to get to their routes or pick up freight, and to greater latitude for laying off workers. The parties have issued conflicting information about whether drivers would see minimum guarantees increase or decrease.

Besides wages, other Unifor priorities include access to clean washrooms, surveillance and automation issues, and worker treatment.

The DHL Express suspension of parcel service coincides with a labor dispute at Canada Post where workers are refusing to work overtime, which is slowing some deliveries. 

(Correction: The story has been updated to reflect the correct time when a shipment pause will go into effect on Tuesday.)

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com