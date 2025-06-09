DHL Express locks out workers in Canada, adding to parcel uncertainty

DHL Express Canada locked out 2,100 delivery drivers, warehouse workers and customer service personnel on Sunday after failing to make progress on a collective bargaining agreement, but the company said its 50,000 customers should not experience any serious service disruptions.

The development adds to the uncertainty for parcel shippers in Canada, where Canada Post mail carriers are refusing to work overtime and have threatened to go on strike if a collective bargaining agreement isn’t reached. The dispute has allowed competitors to take a large chunk of Canada Post’s parcel business, at least in the short term.

DHL Express customers include China-based e-commerce sellers Temu and Shein, as well as Lululemon and Siemens Canada.

“We have activated contingency plans and will continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers. With the implementation of these proactive measures, we are pleased to confirm that we can sustain our operations throughout our Canadian network, and we do not anticipate significant disruptions to our service,” the integrated parcel and logistics provider said in a statement shared by email.



