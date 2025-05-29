Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


DHL Express Canada, Unifor to resume bargaining

Union has set June 8 strike date if no labor deal reached

Eric Kulisch


Negotiations between DHL Express and Unifor, which represents about 2,500 unionized employees in Canada, on a collective bargaining agreement are scheduled to resume Sunday in Toronto against the backdrop of a looming strike action.

DHL Express Canada workers earlier this month authorized union leaders to initiate a work stoppage on June 8 in an effort to pressure the company to meet its demands after more than six months of talks, and forestall a potential lockout on that date. Unifor said DHL Express has yet to give a formal response to more than half of its demands, especially regarding wages.

One-third of Unifor’s members work as owner-operators of trucks, one-third work in clerical positions, and the rest work in warehouses and as company drivers.

Unifor’s bargaining priorities include improved working conditions, no subcontracting, how owner-operators are paid for deliveries, and substantial wage increases that workers say they need to cope with rising inflation in Canada.

Unifor has accused DHL of imposing new operating rules to reduce delivery costs, including a new payment system for owner-operators it says will reduce pay for some drivers, forcing some workers to drive more than 62 miles per day without compensation and restricting vacation and breaks. It also has criticized management for increasing automation and surveillance.

