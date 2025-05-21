Small businesses at risk as Canada Post workers prepare to strike

Shippers and residents in Canada are bracing for another strike by postal workers scheduled for Friday, which would stop mail and parcel delivery during a period of economic uncertainty marked by tariff disputes with the United States.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has announced 55,000 workers intend to walk off the job Friday after 17 months of negotiations with Canada Post failed to produce a new labor contract. The step was taken in part, it said, because the employer indicated it may unilaterally change work conditions and suspend employee benefits.

Mail carriers represented by the union were on strike for nearly five weeks late last year, during which time mail and parcels were not processed or delivered, and post offices were closed. The minister of labor intervened and ordered union members back to work on Dec. 17, with terms of the existing collective bargaining agreement extended until May 22, while a commission assessed the labor dispute and challenges facing Canada Post.

Workers have been working under an expired contract since the end of 2023.

Canada Post said that in the event of a national disruption, mail and parcels will not be delivered and no new items will be accepted. If CUPW initiates rotating strike activity, Canada Post intends to continue delivering in unaffected areas.