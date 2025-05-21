Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


American ShipperBorderlands: CanadaLast-Mile DeliveryModern ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMagTop Stories

Small businesses at risk as Canada Post workers prepare to strike

UPS, FedEx expect volumes to spike as shippers divert parcels from ailing postal system

Eric Kulisch
·
A Canada Post mail carrier makes deliveries in Vancouver, British Columbia, on April 5, 2023. (Photo: Shutterstock/Summer_Wind)

Shippers and residents in Canada are bracing for another strike by postal workers scheduled for Friday, which would stop mail and parcel delivery during a period of economic uncertainty marked by tariff disputes with the United States.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has announced 55,000 workers intend to walk off the job Friday after 17 months of negotiations with Canada Post failed to produce a new labor contract. The step was taken in part, it said, because the employer indicated it may unilaterally change work conditions and suspend employee benefits.

Mail carriers represented by the union were on strike for nearly five weeks late last year, during which time mail and parcels were not processed or delivered, and post offices were closed. The minister of labor intervened and ordered union members back to work on Dec. 17, with terms of the existing collective bargaining agreement extended until May 22, while a commission assessed the labor dispute and challenges facing Canada Post. 

Workers have been working under an expired contract since the end of 2023.

Canada Post said that in the event of a national disruption, mail and parcels will not be delivered and no new items will be accepted. If CUPW initiates rotating strike activity, Canada Post intends to continue delivering in unaffected areas.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Eric Kulisch

    Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com