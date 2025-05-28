Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


American ShipperBorderlands: CanadaLast-Mile DeliveryModern ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMagTop Stories

Canada Post parcel volumes drop 50% as labor dispute compounds challenges

Management and union representatives to resume negotiations on Wednesday

Eric Kulisch
·
A Canada Post delivery van makes the rounds in Calgary, Alberta, on April 13. (Photo: Shutterstock/oasisamuel)

Canada Post parcel volumes are down 50% year over year and continue to drop as ongoing tensions with labor over a new contract erode shipper confidence in the national mail carrier. The package business’s decline, however, predates the current dispute by nearly a decade, the result of management’s inability to respond to competition from private courier companies, according to industry analysts and stakeholders.

Negotiators representing Canada Post and unionized employees are scheduled to resume contract talks on Wednesday. 

Many businesses have fled to alternative last-mile delivery providers after a five-week strike during the holiday season and the threat of yet another strike, the postal operator and parcel service firms said last week as a deadline approached. On Sunday, Canada Post quantified the contraction, saying shipments are half what they were at this time a year ago.

Canada Post avoided a shutdown on Friday when members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers opted to keep the pressure on by declining overtime assignments, limiting their work to eight hours per day and 40 hours per week.

The state-owned corporation said it received a response Sunday to its latest offer on May 21. The parties met near Ottawa with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services, which operated as an interlocutor passing documents and ideas back and forth in lieu of face-to-face meetings, according to a CUPW account of the talks. 

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Eric Kulisch

    Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com