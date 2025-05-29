Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Borderlands: CanadaModern ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMagTop Stories

Canada Post makes ‘final’ offer for labor deal amid growing losses

Postal operator says labor uncertainty has caused 65% drop in parcel volumes

Eric Kulisch
·
Canada Post has not adjusted its delivery model to deal with secular trends in digital communication and e-commerce that have eroded demand for postal service, according to analysts. (Photo: Canada Post)

Canada Post on Wednesday reported a $611 million pre-tax loss in 2024 and simultaneously presented a “best and final” contract offer to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers with operational reforms it says are needed to stabilize finances and improve mail service. 

The annual report underscored the financial pressures weighing on Canada Post and the need for restructuring, but sharp union criticism of the latest counteroffer foreshadows a potential escalation of the current labor action that could further hurt the bottom line. 

Excluding gains from Canada Post’s divestiture of its logistics and in-house technology provider, the national post would have had a loss of $944 million in 2024. The pre-tax loss widened by 12.4% from the prior year. Revenue declined year over year by 12.2%, with the parcel, letter mail, and direct marketing lines of business all going down. 

A 32-day strike that ended in mid-December after government intervention contributed to the poor results. Canada Post attributed a quarter of its pre-tax loss to the labor disruption, with revenue falling much more than costs during the strike period. 

Parcel revenue declined by 20.3% in 2024 as volumes fell by 56 million pieces, or 20%, compared to 2023. Parcel revenue and volumes declined largely due to the strike in the fourth quarter and competitive pressures from other carriers, including new low-cost entrants like Uni Uni. Changes in customer mix and a decline in fuel surcharges also affected parcel revenue.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Eric Kulisch

    Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com