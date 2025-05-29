Canada Post makes ‘final’ offer for labor deal amid growing losses

Canada Post on Wednesday reported a $611 million pre-tax loss in 2024 and simultaneously presented a “best and final” contract offer to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers with operational reforms it says are needed to stabilize finances and improve mail service.

The annual report underscored the financial pressures weighing on Canada Post and the need for restructuring, but sharp union criticism of the latest counteroffer foreshadows a potential escalation of the current labor action that could further hurt the bottom line.

Excluding gains from Canada Post’s divestiture of its logistics and in-house technology provider, the national post would have had a loss of $944 million in 2024. The pre-tax loss widened by 12.4% from the prior year. Revenue declined year over year by 12.2%, with the parcel, letter mail, and direct marketing lines of business all going down.

A 32-day strike that ended in mid-December after government intervention contributed to the poor results. Canada Post attributed a quarter of its pre-tax loss to the labor disruption, with revenue falling much more than costs during the strike period.

Parcel revenue declined by 20.3% in 2024 as volumes fell by 56 million pieces, or 20%, compared to 2023. Parcel revenue and volumes declined largely due to the strike in the fourth quarter and competitive pressures from other carriers, including new low-cost entrants like Uni Uni. Changes in customer mix and a decline in fuel surcharges also affected parcel revenue.