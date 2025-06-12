Canadian government to force union vote on Canada Post contract offer

Canada’s minister of jobs and families, Patty Hajdu, said Thursday she will put Canada Post’s latest contract offer to unionized workers, bypassing the Canadian Union of Postal Workers’ leadership in an effort to break an 18-month negotiating stalemate that has led mail carriers to refuse overtime work and slowed service.

Canada Post two weeks ago requested the Canadian government intervene to conduct a formal vote of rank-and-file union members after the CUPW rejected the corporation’s “best-and-final” offer. Canada Post’s ask suggests it wasn’t confident that union executives were fairly presenting management’s proposals to the membership.

The vote will be administered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board in the near future to give urban, suburban and rural mail carriers the chance to ratify Canada Post’s offer.

“We welcome the minister’s decision as it will provide employees with the opportunity to have a voice and vote on a new collective agreement at a critical point in our history,” the state-owned postal operator said in a statement.



