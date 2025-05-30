Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


American ShipperBorderlands: CanadaNewsParcel FreightPostal NewsPostalMagTop Stories

Canada Post asks government to hold employee vote on contract offer

Intervention intended to bypass union chiefs as negotiations reach impasse

Eric Kulisch
·
Canada Post, in a sign it has lost patience with leadership of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, has asked the Canadian government to put its latest contract offer to employees for a vote.

Canada Post late Friday asked the federal government to conduct a vote of unionized mail carriers on its latest contract proposal after leadership of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) publicly trashed management’s offer.

The postal operator urged the minister of jobs and families to direct the Canada Industrial Relations Board to hold a vote on the final offer submitted to the union on Wednesday. The request to bypass the union’s negotiating team suggests Canada Post believes there is more support for the offer among rank-and-file members than the union has indicated. 

Canada Post acknowledged that the sides ideally would craft a collective bargaining agreement on their own without third-party arbitration, but “given the level of the impasse and CUPW’s negotiating position, it is not possible to reach tentative agreements in the normal course,” it said in a statement explaining the need for third-party administration of a vote. “We believe the best hope of achieving freely negotiated collective agreements is an employee vote administered by the CIRB under [Canadian labor law]. In these circumstances, employees in each bargaining unit would have the opportunity to voice their decision by voting on Canada Post’s final offers.”

The parties have been negotiating since November 2023 but are far apart on a deal despite months of conciliation and mediation by the government. Canada Post is seeking structural reforms and operational flexibility to address steep drops in letter mail and parcel shipping. The CUPW is calling for a substantial bump in pay while opposing changes to the way mail carriers are assigned to routes and to the use of part-time workers.

Mail carriers represented by the union were on strike for nearly five weeks late last year, during which time mail and parcels were not processed or delivered, and post offices were closed. The minister of labor intervened and ordered union members back to work on Dec. 17, with terms of the existing collective bargaining agreement extended until May 22, while a commission assessed the labor dispute and challenges facing Canada Post.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Eric Kulisch

    Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com