Canada Post records largest-ever loss as parcel volumes drop 36%

Canada Post lost US$294 million before taxes in the second quarter, the largest loss for any three-month period in the company’s history, as parcel volumes plunged amid a prolonged contract dispute with mail carriers that has created uncertainty for business customers.

The Canadian postal operator on Tuesday said pre-tax loss in the first half was $323.7 million, with more than 50% of the loss occurring in June when members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers stopped working overtime and the threat of a strike remained. On an operating basis, Canada Post lost $286 million in the second quarter, 44% more than last year for the period, and $366 million in the first half.

Parcel revenue sank 36.7% in the quarter, or $208 million, on a decline of 25 million pieces (36.5%) as the labor uncertainty pushed shippers to private sector carriers for their deliveries. The decline in parcel volumes has steadily deteriorated since December, when the government intervened to end a 32-day strike and commission a study of Canada Post’s condition. Parcel volume in the first half fell 31% year over year, resulting in a 29.6% decline in parcel revenue.

Overall revenue fell 7.3%, or $104.8 million, as improved volumes from regular mail due to one-time federal election mailings helped offset some of the parcel decline.