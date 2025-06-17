Amazon uses 21 Air for new dedicated cargo service to Colombia

Amazon’s private cargo airline, created to expedite online deliveries, has launched its first dedicated South American route with the help of two other carriers: 21 Air, a small U.S. freight operator, and Avianca, a major Latin American airline with a strong cargo arm.

Amazon announced earlier this month the signing of Avianca Cargo as a customer for its new service that offers unused freighter space to third-party shippers. Avianca is booking shipments on Amazon Air backhaul flights from Bogotá, Colombia, to Miami that otherwise would be empty.

The news release was issued by Amazon Air Cargo, the business unit that sells wholesale air cargo service to freight forwarders and other logistics operators, to highlight it is open for business to shippers in Colombia and the region.

The announcement didn’t focus on the fact that in-house airline Amazon Air, which has an extensive transport network in the United States and more limited footprints in Europe and India, is now operating internationally, bringing to Colombia inbound parcels filled with goods ordered on its marketplace. The daily flights, which began on April 8 utilizing a Boeing 767-300 converted freighter, mark the first time Amazon Air has conducted cross-border flights, excluding activity in close-knit Europe.



