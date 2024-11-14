Amazon promises equal priority for third-party air cargo, own parcels

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The executive in charge of Amazon’s new air cargo service for third-party shippers reassured freight forwarders their cargo won’t be bumped from overloaded flights to preserve space for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) parcels, because the retail giant has the technology and network density to ensure shipments reach their destination on time by whatever mode necessary.

“From an air perspective, we have both a hub-and-spoke and point-to-point [operation]. But we also have a ground transportation network, both road and rail, that is the densest in the United States. That gives us a ton of options. And when you pair that with real-time dynamic routing that can send Amazon customers packages by millions of different route combinations, we can make real-time capacity adjustments,” said Tom Bradley, general manager of Amazon Air Cargo, at The International Air Cargo Association’s trade show here.

“So we very, very rarely ever have to choose between an Amazon package and an air cargo package because of that density, because of that flexibility. If a customer needs a particular product, we can choose from hundreds of our independent freight contractors with different transportation combinations and we can both provide a superfast, reliable delivery service for the Amazon customer and we can accept that Amazon air cargo volume,” Bradley said Tuesday during a panel discussion about the air cargo market.

His remarks came less than two months after Amazon fully commercialized a wholesale air cargo service it had been quietly developing for years. The comments were designed to counter shippers’ perceptions that highly integrated parcel carriers, including FedEx and UPS, tend to favor their own express shipments when capacity is constrained on flights.



