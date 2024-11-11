Cargo carrier Air Transport Services dinged by fewer jet leases, flights

Air Transport Services Group, the largest lessor of freighter aircraft in the world, on Friday said revenue fell 10% in the third quarter because a large number of aircraft with expiring leases were returned, cutting the number of outsourced cargo flights airline subsidiaries fly for large customers.

Financial results were released four days after ATSG (NASDAQ: ATSG) announced plans to go private in a $3.1 billion deal with investment firm Stonepeak. The company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization declined 5.2% to $129.5 million on revenue of $471 million.

Core profits were also lower because of startup costs associated with the addition of 10 Boeing 767-300 converted freighter aircraft supplied by Amazon, ATSG’s largest customer and a part owner. Amazon leases the aircraft from another provider and decided earlier this year to reassign the midsize cargo jets from rival Atlas Air to ATSG’s ABX Air. The transition began last summer and the 10th aircraft entered operations this week, CEO Mike Berger said in the earnings release.

