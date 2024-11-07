EFW adds Japanese partner for A321 cargo conversions

Airbus is increasing production capacity for passenger-to-freighter conversions of A321 aircraft through an agreement with MRO Japan, an aerospace maintenance repair and overhaul provider, as Japan Airlines begins operating the modified aircraft in Japan for the first time.

Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW), a joint venture between Airbus and Singapore-based ST Engineering, announced Thursday it had signed MRO Japan as a subcontractor to install its conversion kits on used A321 passenger aircraft and make them compatible for carrying cargo containers on the main deck.

MRO Japan, based in Okinawa, is expected to receive its first A321 conversion candidate by the end of 2025. Preparation will involve extensive training on dismantling and rebuilding an aircraft in cargo configuration, sharing engineering designs, and establishing supply chain systems for component delivery and quality oversight.

EFW said having a production facility in Japan will allow the company to pick up business in the Japanese air cargo market. Japan’s freighter and logistics market size is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% between 2024 and 2029, according to Mordor Intelligence.



