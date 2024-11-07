Watch Now


EFW adds Japanese partner for A321 cargo conversions

Japan Airlines, Yamato Transport launch new domestic service with modified Airbus aircraft

Eric Kulisch
·
EFW has finalized an agreement to outsource freighter conversions to MRO Japan in Okinawa. (Photo: EFW)

Airbus is increasing production capacity for passenger-to-freighter conversions of A321 aircraft through an agreement with MRO Japan, an aerospace maintenance repair and overhaul provider, as Japan Airlines begins operating the modified aircraft in Japan for the first time.

Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW), a joint venture between Airbus and Singapore-based ST Engineering, announced Thursday it had signed MRO Japan as a subcontractor to install its conversion kits on used A321 passenger aircraft and make them compatible for carrying cargo containers on the main deck.

MRO Japan, based in Okinawa, is expected to receive its first A321 conversion candidate by the end of 2025. Preparation will involve extensive training on dismantling and rebuilding an aircraft in cargo configuration, sharing engineering designs, and establishing supply chain systems for component delivery and quality oversight. 

EFW said having a production facility in Japan will allow the company to pick up business in the Japanese air cargo market. Japan’s freighter and logistics market size is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% between 2024 and 2029, according to Mordor Intelligence.


Meanwhile, Japan Airlines in April started operating A321 freighters on behalf of Yamato Transport, a Tokyo-based company specializing in small parcel delivery and logistics. EFW converted three A321 freighters for Japan-based Fuyo Group, which is leasing the aircraft to Yamato.

Yamato established a virtual airline to more quickly reach islands in Japan and make up for a shortage of truck drivers. Japan Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary Spring Japan in August began flying 13 flights per night from Tokyo’s Haneda airport to Sapparo, on the island of Hokkaido, and Kitakyushu Airport in Fukuoka, which helped boost chargeable sales volume by 5.3% year over year, according to JAL’s second-half earnings report last week.

Yamato’s air network now covers five airports, including Tokyo Narita and Okinawa. The flights carry an assortment of products, including seafood and fresh foods.

ST Engineering is EFW’s majority owner and is primarily responsible for carrying out the conversion work. Airbus and EFW hold the engineering design for retrofitting aircraft with a large cargo door and other features and are responsible for program management and sales.


EFW also does cargo conversions for larger Airbus A330 aircraft. It has an approved conversion package for the A320, but few airlines or leasing companies have asked to modify the A321’s smaller sister in the program’s first three years.

FreightWaves reported last month that EFW is closing its San Antonio (A321) and Mobile, Alabama, (A330) conversion sites at the end of the year and sending conversion jobs to its facilities in Germany, Singapore and China because of production challenges associated with a limited supply of qualified technicians. A large customer said labor shortages primarily stemmed from EFW’s acquiescing to ST Engineering’s need to allocate labor for higher-yielding maintenance work and Airbus’ A220 production line in Mobile. Between its various production lines, EFW has capacity to convert more than two dozen aircraft per year.

The A321 freighter can carry up to 14 containers on the main deck, and operators have the option of also using small containers in the lower hold. 

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He won Environmental Journalist of the Year from the Seahorse Freight Association in 2014 and was the group's 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist by the Seahorse Freight Association. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com