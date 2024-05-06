Amazon to rent 10 Boeing 767-300 freighters in fleet upgrade

Amazon has committed to lease 10 additional freighter aircraft from Air Transport Services Group and pay its partner to operate the aircraft over five years as part of a deal that deepens relations between the companies and underscores how the retailer is gaining in the U.S. parcel market.

ATSG (NASDAQ: ATSG) announced late Monday that it will begin flying the Boeing 767-300 cargo jets for Amazon’s logistics network this summer, with the potential to add another 10 aircraft, under a five-year contract that bundles aircraft and transportation services. The agreement also extends the existing flying contract, which runs until March 2026, for three more years and includes the award to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of an additional 2.9 million warrants to purchase ATSG shares.

By the end of the year, ATSG said it expects to operate 50 of the medium widebody freighters on Amazon’s behalf.

Amazon already owns 19.5% of the Wilmington, Ohio-based aircraft leasing and aviation services company after exercising warrants in 2021. ATSG has been one of Amazon’s primary air transportation providers ever since the e-commerce giant launched its in-house cargo airline in 2016. ATSG said it also agreed to give Amazon more time to exercise vested warrants for 21.8 million shares previously issued to Amazon, as well as for unvested warrants for 2.9 million shares.



