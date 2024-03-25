Uzbekistan-based cargo airline My Freighter adds third Boeing 767

My Freighter, a startup cargo airline based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, has received its third Boeing 767-300 converted freighter from Air Transport Services Group, the U.S. leasing and aviation services company announced on Monday.

My Freighter took delivery of its first 767-300 in early November. ATSG (NASDAQ: ATSG) sends the former passenger aircraft to airframe repair specialists to tear down and rebuild the interior to handle large containers before leasing them to customers.

The airline currently operates four cargo jets, including one 39-year-old Boeing 747-200, between Asia and Europe. Aircraft tracking site FlightRadar24 shows the 747 has been idle since Jan. 17. The company, which launched in 2019, also operates charter passenger flights with a handful of aircraft under the brand Centrum Air.

ATSG, based in Wilmington, Ohio, last week said it began a new lease agreement with DHL Express for a 767-300, bringing the 767 fleet at DHL to 14 units.



