21 Air makes debut cargo flight for Amazon

MIAMI – 21 Air, a small cargo airline based in Miami, on Thursday began operating the first of seven Boeing 767-300 freighter aircraft on behalf of Amazon as the e-commerce behemoth pivots from long-time partner Atlas Air to other cargo airlines that can support its domestic air delivery network.

Amazon has selected 21 Air, which is controlled by Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and his investment firm in a joint venture with Canadian freighter operator Cargojet, as an air transport provider, Amazon spokeswoman Alexa Clark confirmed.

The e-tailer’s air logistics arm is reassigning the seven medium widebody freighters from Atlas Air to 21 Air, according to an outside source familiar with the all-cargo operator who asked for anonymity to protect industry relationships, and messages from pilots in an online forum. Amazon will continue to lease the aircraft from Titan Aviation, an Atlas Air sister company.

The move is the final installment in a breakup with Atlas Air that has already seen Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) transfer 10 Boeing 767-300 freighters from Atlas to ABX Air, a subsidiary of major Amazon vendor Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), and make plans to reallocate eight Boeing 737-800 to Sun Country Airlines next year.



