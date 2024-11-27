Avianca faces delivery delays for Airbus converted freighters

The cargo division of South American airline Avianca had the same cargo revenue in the third quarter as last year, despite a reduction in freighter aircraft. But delivery of aircraft to replenish the fleet has been pushed back by six months or more, according to the latest timetable from the company, which could inhibit growth.

Still, Avianca has been able to add some capacity in the European market courtesy of a new flight operated by alliance partner Turkish Airlines.

Colombia-based Avianca Group’s cargo revenue in the third quarter was flat year over year at $155.4 million and dipped 4.3% for the nine months through September, a departure from most airlines that have seen cargo revenue build all year under strong market conditions.

Management attributed lower revenue to a fleet modernization effort at Aerounion, its Mexican partner in which Avianca holds a minority stake. Aerounion’s three aging Airbus A300 and two Boeing 767 cargo jets were retired this year, Chief Financial Officer Rohit Philip said on the company’s Nov. 8 earnings call with analysts. The fill rate for available cargo space, however, was 5% better than in the same 2023 period.



