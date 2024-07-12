Avianca Cargo, AeroUnion launch fleet upgrade with A330 freighter

Avianca Cargo recently received its first Airbus A330 converted freighter and placed it with Mexican affiliate AeroUnion to cover routes in Colombia, Mexico and the United States as part of a fleet modernization plan.

The cargo division of Colombian flag carrier Avianca operates six factory-built A330-200 cargo jets and agreed in May 2022 to lease two A330-200 and two A330-300 from CDB Aviation, the Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank. The first passenger-to-freighter conversion is an 18-year-old A330-300 that saw duty with China Eastern Airlines for a dozen years and was temporarily used as an auxiliary freighter by SmartLynx Malta during the Covid crisis.

AeroUnion’s first commercial flight with the A330-300 freighter was on July 4. The aircraft, which is based at Felipe Angeles International Airport outside Mexico City, has operated so far between key manufacturing centers in Mexico, Los Angeles and Bogota, Colombia, according to flight activity visible on Flightradar24. Avianca Group essentially considers AeroUnion its Mexican operation because of its large investment and minority rights in AeroUnion through subsidiary Tampa Cargo.

Executives say the aircraft will help meet growing transportation demand in Latin and Central America, which represents about 2.5% of the air cargo market. E-commerce has been a major driver for air cargo in the region. Air cargo volumes in Latin America are up 4% year over year, lagging other parts of the world.



