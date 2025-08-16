Air Canada waits to restart operations after government blocks strike

The government of Canada on Saturday ordered Air Canada and flight attendants back to the bargaining table and submit to binding arbitration, allowing the flag carrier to resume operations 12 hours after flight attendants went on strike earlier in the day.

Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu said the move was necessary to protect the Canadian economy as it deals with new tariff headwinds. The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents Air Canada’s 10,000 flight attendants, decried the forced arbitration, saying it undercut the bargaining power of workers.

“The Liberal government under Mark Carney has done incalculable damage to the charter and workers’ rights by siding with Air Canada to crush the rights of flight attendants at Air Canada,” the union said in a statement. This is absolutely shameful and a blatant betrayal,” said CUPE National Secretary-Treasurer Candace Rennick. “The government’s decision to intervene on behalf of an already wildly profitable employer, while a predominantly female workforce fights tooth and nail for a path out of poverty, is not just unjust, it’s a disgraceful misuse of power that reeks of systemic bias and corporate favoritism.”

Air Canada (TSX: AC) said in a statement that flights remain canceled until Sunday afternoon, pending more details about the arbitration process. It saidThe intervention, requested by Air Canada and business groups, is a relief for travelers and businesses that ship goods by air. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses previously expressed concern that a work stoppage would hinder the flow of critical goods such as pharmaceuticals, perishable foods, and machinery and hurt companies already impacted by escalating trade tensions with the United States.