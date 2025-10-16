Bring Back the Real CDL Training – Revisiting the Smith System in a World of Corners Cut

When I first stepped into CDL school more than two decades ago, there was one thing that stuck with me—not just for the test, not just for the road exam—but something that still rides with me every single mile: the Smith System.

They didn’t just teach it. They drilled it. Burned it into our brains with repetition, ride-alongs, and relentless coaching. Back then, safety wasn’t a marketing buzzword. It was survival. And the Smith System? That was gospel.

Today, we’ve got carriers and schools rushing to get drivers behind the wheel as fast as possible. Speed to qualification has replaced speed of understanding. You can pass a test and still not know how to scan your mirrors. And it shows—just look at the rise in preventable incidents.

This article isn’t a history lesson. It’s a call to reset.

Let’s bring back the Smith System—and not just on a poster in the breakroom—but as a real, living, breathing practice inside every cab on the road.

The Five Keys of the Smith System—Broken Down for Today’s Roads

1. Aim High in Steering

This one always sounds basic—until you see someone drift into a curve without accounting for their trailer.

“Aim high” doesn’t mean look at the clouds. It means stop looking six feet in front of your bumper. Start reading traffic conditions 12–15 seconds ahead.

This key is especially crucial in curves or exit ramps, where not aiming high can cause trailer off-tracking—or worse, a rollover.

Real-World Application:

You’re hauling a 53′ dry van on a tight cloverleaf ramp in Pennsylvania. The posted limit is 35 mph. You come in at 42, focused on the truck in front of you instead of the arc of the curve ahead. Your trailer drifts and clips the shoulder. That’s a Smith System failure.You could have easily tipped yourself into a rollover.

But if you had aimed high, adjusted speed, and entered the curve with your trailer’s track in mind? That’s a prevented claim, an intact load, and a safer ride home.

2. Get the Big Picture

This one right here separates professional drivers from people who just hold a CDL.

“Get the big picture” means situational awareness. Know your space. Know what’s happening 2 lanes over and 20 cars ahead. See that brake light flicker three vehicles up? That’s your early warning system.

Key Practice:

Stop staring at the vehicle in front of you. Your windshield is a wide-angle lens. Use it. And let your brain run a constant movie of what’s unfolding on the road.

Modern Add-On:

With some of today’s trucks having front collision sensors and radar-assisted cruise control, many drivers have become overly reliant on tech. The Smith System is your human override—because that radar won’t see the motorcycle cutting between lanes or the falling debris off the flatbed up ahead.

3. Keep Your Eyes Moving

In CDL school, they drilled this into me: mirrors every 3–5 seconds. Not just a glance—real scanning.

Left side mirror. Convex mirror. Windshield. Right side mirror. Spot mirror. Repeat.

Over time, it became muscle memory. And you know what? It kept me alive. I’ve caught everything from merging vehicles in my blind spot to a tire ready to blow—all because my eyes didn’t freeze forward.

Why It Matters:

Static eyes = tunnel vision. And in trucking, tunnel vision is a liability. Keep your eyes moving to stay dialed into traffic changes, driver behavior, and escape routes.

Pro Tip for Small Fleets:

Teach this during ride-alongs with new drivers. Don’t assume it’s being practiced. Call it out: “Show me your eye movement. Talk it out loud. What do you see?” Make it real.

4. Leave Yourself an Out

This one is gospel.

Any time I’ve had a close call, it was this principle that saved me.

Whether it’s getting boxed in by four-wheelers or sitting in the middle lane with nowhere to go, the key is to never let yourself be trapped. You always need an exit plan.

Example:

You’re running down I-40. Traffic slows ahead, and a car on your left is pacing you while a merging box truck is pinching your lane. If you haven’t been managing your space, you’ve got no out.

That’s how preventables happen.

Small Carrier Action Step:

Train your drivers to narrate their escape options out loud during training:

“I’ve got a shoulder on the right.”



“I’m watching the car in my blind spot—he’s erratic.”



“If this guy brake-checks me, I’m sliding left.”



It’s not overkill. It’s professional.

5. Make Sure They See You

Visibility is power. Period.

Whether it’s your marker lights in the rain or hitting those 4-ways early in stopped traffic, making yourself seen is one of the best tools you have.

Too Many Forget This One:

Tailgaters, lane changers, or cars whipping around corners—they aren’t looking for you.

But if you flick on your lights early, use your horn professionally, or swing wide with intention—you take control of the situation.

Why This Still Matters in 2025

The Smith System isn’t outdated. What’s outdated is ignoring it.

In today’s world of cut corners, CDL mills, and rushed onboarding, these five keys are more important than ever. They’re not about scoring points with DOT—they’re about getting home.

If you’re running a small fleet, build your driver safety program around these keys. If you’re an owner-operator, post them on your dash.

This isn’t nostalgia—it’s a necessity.

FAQs for Today’s Small Fleets and Owner-Operators

Q: Do newer trucks with lane assist and forward collision alerts make the Smith System outdated?

A: Absolutely not. Those tools help, but they don’t replace the human brain behind the wheel. Smith principles provide proactive thinking that tech can’t replicate.

Q: How do I teach this to new drivers in my fleet?

A: Ride-alongs, safety videos, mirror scanning drills, and verbal walkthroughs. Don’t just give a printout. Train it. Talk it. Live it.

Q: Is there a refresher course for the Smith System?

A: Yes. Companies like Smith System Driver Improvement Institute offer certified training. But if you’re a small fleet, even building internal training around these keys is a strong start.

Q: What’s the most important Smith System key to teach first?

A: “Leave yourself an out.” It’s the most universally applicable key and can prevent a collision even when other things go wrong.

Final Thought: This Ain’t Optional

If you’re running freight with your name on the side of that truck, you better believe your safety culture matters.

Bring the Smith System back into the conversation. Make it a requirement. Make it part of your driver meetings. Embed it into your new hire onboarding.

Because when a truck hits the road representing your brand, it needs to represent your commitment to safety—and that starts with how your drivers think behind the wheel.

Let’s stop cutting corners. Let’s start raising standards.

Let’s bring back the real CDL training.