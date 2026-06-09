Calling devs: SONAR launches Driver App Shortage Hackathon

FreightWaves SONAR will launch its first virtual Driver App Shortage Hackathon (DASH) starting Monday to address the lack of software built primarily for truck drivers.

Scheduled for June 15–22, 2026, the hackathon challenges developers, designers and industry newcomers to spend seven days building a minimum viable product focused on improving the daily lives, wellness and retention of professional truck drivers.

Solving an underserved challenge

With most modern freight technology designed to benefit fleet managers, dispatchers and brokers, the nation’s 3.5 million professional truck drivers remain largely underserved.

DASH aims to steer development hours toward the labor supporting the $800 billion annual U.S. trucking industry.

Investment opportunities To help builders develop high-quality applications, all registered participants will receive free access to the SONAR freight data API for the duration of the hackathon. This API grants participants access to the same market data used by major shippers, carriers and brokers across the country. The competition is free to enter, open to global participants and ensures that developers retain 100% of their intellectual property. Completed projects will be evaluated by a judging panel of freight operators, FreightWaves executives and venture capital investors, giving finalists direct visibility to leaders who can help fund or scale their ideas. Get registered Are you ready to build software that supports the backbone of American freight? Registration is free and open to anyone, anywhere. Sign up today to secure your free SONAR API access and prepare to make a difference for truck drivers. [Register for the DASH hackathon here]