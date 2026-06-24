North Carolina trucking group investigates wave of unexpected FMCSA audits

A recent update to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SafeSpect system appears to have incorrectly identified some long-established trucking companies as new entrants.

The glitch has potentially triggered safety audits for carriers that have been operating for years or even decades.

Ben Greenberg, president and CEO of the North Carolina Trucking Association, alerted carriers to the issue Tuesday in a message posted on LinkedIn. According to Greenberg, the apparent problem is affecting fleets that unexpectedly received notifications for FMCSA new entrant safety audits despite having long operating histories.

“We are actively communicating with FMCSA and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) on this issue and expect a resolution soon,” Greenberg wrote. He added that the issue does not appear to be limited to North Carolina.

In a follow-up comment, Greenberg said that “at least 400 NC carriers were added into the queue overnight” and warned carriers not to ignore the notices because operating authority could potentially be affected. SafeSpect is FMCSA’s inspection and compliance platform used to collect data related to commercial motor vehicles, motor carriers and drivers. The agency describes the system as a tool designed to support enforcement personnel and help ensure compliance with federal motor carrier safety regulations. The exact cause of the apparent misclassification remains unclear. Industry officials have suggested that a recent SafeSpect update may have caused some established carriers to be erroneously categorized as new entrants, prompting audit notifications that would normally be reserved for newly authorized motor carriers. FreightWaves has reached out to FMCSA and the North Carolina Trucking Association seeking additional details. This is a developing story. FreightWaves will update this report as additional information becomes available.