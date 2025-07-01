Teaching New Drivers What Makes a Load Worth Taking – And What Doesn’t

For a lot of new owner operators stepping into the industry, nobody hands them a guidebook. There’s no checklist stapled to the rate confirmation that says, “Hey, here’s what to look for before you take this load.” And too many carriers assume drivers just know what makes a run worth it—or worse, they shame folks for asking.

But let’s tell the truth: nobody was born knowing the difference between a good load and a bad one.

Some drivers come from family fleets, some straight from CDL school, and others off a dream they saw on YouTube. If you don’t slow down and teach what to look for, you’ll end up with trucks running nonsense freight, losing money, and blaming everything but the math.

So let’s fix that. Because whether you’re dispatching for your own fleet or trying to train up your first driver, this article will help you break down—plain and simple—what makes a load worth it… and what doesn’t.

Start With the Core Three: Rate, Miles, and Time

The first step in load evaluation is teaching drivers to stop looking at just the rate.

That $1,100 run might look solid—until you realize it’s 430 miles, with 2 stops, 5 hours of dock time, and half of it is deadhead. That’s not a win. That’s a trap.

Here’s the core equation:

Rate Per Mile (RPM) = Total Rate ÷ Loaded Miles



= Total Rate ÷ Loaded Miles All-In RPM = Total Rate ÷ (Loaded Miles + Deadhead)



= Total Rate ÷ (Loaded Miles + Deadhead) Revenue Per Hour = Total Rate ÷ Total Time Spent (driving + detention + wait time)



A good load isn’t just about rate—it’s about what’s left after your fuel, time, and stress are accounted for.

If a new driver only chases dollar signs, they’ll burn out fast. Teach them to ask:

How long will I actually be tied up on this load?



Is the RPM still strong after deadhead?



Am I delivering into a dead zone?



Red Flags That Should Make You Rethink

Every experienced dispatcher has that sixth sense—when a load just doesn’t feel right. New drivers need help developing that.

Train them to look out for:

Too many stops for too little money



for too little money Live loads/unloads in congested cities during rush hour



in congested cities during rush hour Tight pickup windows with unrealistic transit times



with unrealistic transit times Rates below market data on lanes known for being high-demand



on lanes known for being high-demand Unclear commodity info – “general freight” isn’t good enough



– “general freight” isn’t good enough Broker pressure – “We need to move this NOW” usually means no one else wants it



One of our readers once took a load from Chicago to NYC with 4 stops for $1,900—because nobody walked him through how to break it down. He didn’t factor in tolls, traffic, parking, or the time lost between each stop. When it was done, he’d made less than $12/hour and spent almost 3 days doing it.

That kind of mistake is preventable. But only if someone teaches them.

Help Them Understand Time Kills Profit

Every hour a driver spends not moving—or stuck at a dock—is time they can’t get back. Loads that “pay decent” but take 12 hours to complete are actually wrecking your bottom line.

Introduce your drivers to this simple benchmark:

Good loads pay well per mile, take minimal time, and reload easily.

A 200-mile run that takes 2 hours to load and 2 hours to unload? That’s not a quick run—it’s an all-day job.



A 600-mile load that delivers into an area with no reloads? That deadhead could destroy your profit.



Give drivers access to your lane history, reload maps, and RPM targets by region. Help them think two loads ahead.

Give Them the Questions to Ask Before Saying Yes

We’ve built a simple mental checklist drivers should run through before accepting any load:

What is the rate per mile, including deadhead?

How many hours will this load realistically take?

Is the commodity something I’m comfortable hauling?

Are there any extra requirements? (liftgate, pallet jack, driver assist)

What’s the unload time and how is detention handled?

Where does this load deliver—and what reloads are available nearby?



You can laminate this checklist and hang it right in the cab if you need to. It’s not just a tool—it’s empowerment. And when your drivers start thinking critically about freight, they’ll start protecting your margin without being told.

Show Them Real Examples

Don’t just talk theory. Use real examples from your past loads and let them walk through the analysis.

Example 1:

$950 rate



320 loaded miles + 85 deadhead



2 stops, estimated 7.5 hours total time



RPM: $2.20 loaded, $2.01 all-in

Revenue/hour: $126/hour

Could be considered borderline depending on breakeven point

Example 2:

$1,600 rate



480 loaded miles + 210 deadhead



3 stops, congested area, estimated 13 hours



RPM: $3.33 loaded, $2.42 all-in

Revenue/hour: $123/hour

Borderline depending on accessorials and reload

Help them see that the “bigger” check isn’t always the better check.

Teach Without Judgment

One of the biggest reasons drivers don’t ask questions is shame. They feel like they should already know. So they stay quiet and learn the hard way.

That’s where your leadership matters. Create a culture where asking “Is this a good load?” is normal, not something to be embarrassed about.

Let them shadow dispatch calls. Let them sit in on rate negotiations. Let them learn.

You’re not just training drivers—you’re building future business partners. Give them the tools now, and they’ll return it in better decisions, fewer breakdowns, and smarter hauling.

Final Word

Not every load is created equal—and not every driver knows what to look for. That’s okay. But it’s your job as a leader to fill in those gaps before they turn into losses.

If you want your drivers to act like professionals, you have to train them like professionals. That means going beyond miles and fuel and showing them how freight really works.

Because the best drivers don’t just drive—they think. They plan. They choose.

And that mindset? That’s what keeps your trucks moving, your business growing, and your profit steady.