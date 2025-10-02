Trailer Roof and Floor Inspections – How Small Leaks Turn Into Cargo Claims and Lost Shipper Trust

Why Trailer Integrity Gets Overlooked

Ask many small carriers about maintenance and they’ll rattle off oil changes, tires, and brakes. But ask them about their last trailer roof or floor inspection? Not as much feedback on that.

Here’s the reality: trailers don’t have warning lights. A truck will scream at you with fault codes, oil pressure gauges, and warning buzzers. A trailer stays quiet. It’ll keep rolling until the damage shows up on a bill of lading or inside a claims letter. By then, it’s too late.

And when it comes to shippers, they don’t care that it was “just a small leak.” They care that their paper rolls arrived water-stained or their food product sat on a soaked pallet. One claim is bad. Two? You may never haul for them again.

The Weak Spots You Can’t Ignore

Not all trailers are created equal, and the age of your equipment plays a huge role in where the problems hide.